Hijrah: Pray for peace, security in Nigeria, council boss urges Muslims

Alh. Abdulrahman Maigoro, the Chairman of Keffi Local Government Council, Nasarawa State, has called on Muslims to pray fervently for peace, security and development in the country.

Maigoro made the call in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Shuaibu Muhammad, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Keffi.

Maigoro, while congratulating Muslims on the Islamic New Year, Muharram 1441 AH, urged them to continue to live in peace with people of other faith for the overall development of the country.

He also urged them to pray for peace and development of Keffi, the state and Nigeria at large.

According to him, peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any society.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable; no society can achieve meaningful development without peace and unity.

“It is in view of this that I want to use this medium to call on Muslims and other Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, security and development in the country,” the chairman said.

He also called for prayers and support for President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule to enable them to succeed in the tasks ahead of them.

