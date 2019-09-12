High points of Judgment on Election Petition by Atiku Abubakar and PDP against Buhari
- PDP and Atiku failed to prove allegation of non-qualification by Muhammadu Buhari to contest election
- Evidence shows Buhari obtained WAEC in 1961 before joining Nigerian Army
- Petitioners failed to prove that Buhari presented false affidavit for his educational qualification
- Technological facilities, such as card reader and transmission of polls results via server, strange to Nigerian law
- No law compels Buhari to attach his academic credentials to INEC form
- Petitioners failed to prove allegation of widespread malpractices and violence during the election and did not
bring specific evidence to substantiate claims.