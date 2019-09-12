Breaking News
High points of judgment on election petition by Atiku Abubakar and PDP against Buhari

Atiku, Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar
  • PDP and Atiku failed to prove allegation of non-qualification by Muhammadu Buhari to contest election
  • Evidence shows Buhari obtained WAEC in 1961 before joining Nigerian Army
  • Petitioners failed to prove that Buhari presented false affidavit for his educational qualification
  • Technological facilities, such as card reader and transmission of polls results via server, strange to Nigerian law
  • No law compels Buhari to attach his academic credentials to INEC form
  • Petitioners failed to prove allegation of widespread malpractices and violence during the election and did not
    bring specific evidence to substantiate claims.
