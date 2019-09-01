Herdsmen from Chad, Mali, Niger behind kidnap of Delta lawyer, 5 others – Arewa community

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Sariki of Arewa community in Uvwie local government area of Delta State, Suleiman Jauro, has disclosed that Fulani herdsmen from Chad, Mali and Niger known as Boros are the brains behind kidnappings and other related crimes by herdsmen in parts of the state.

The Arewa leader made the disclosure, weekend during a meeting with the police, community leaders, vigilante and the Arewa community following the kidnapping of a lawyer and five others including some pastors at the Uviamughe area of the East-West road near Ughelli.

The hoodlums whom are reported to be armed with sophisticated weapons including AK 47 rifles according to security sources, normally abduct their victims along the East-West road, keep them in their den located in the area until ransom is paid for their release.

Speaking during the meeting, Jauro who is a form Special Assistant to the Delta State government, said: “Those causing confusion are of three types and the worst part of is that some of our community indigenes are collaborating with them to cause havoc.

“These herdsmen are the Boros who were chased away from Chad, Mali and Niger republic, they come purposely to graze and go back to the North after a short time but in the process, they cause a lot of havoc.”

In his address, the Area Commander in charge of Ughelli Area Police Command, Moses Aiki represented by the Divisional Police Officer, ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, Kevin Zuokumor, said the meeting became imperative following the recent kidnapping of a lawyer and several others in the area by suspected herdsmen.

He said: “These criminal herdsmen are armed with sophisticated, weapons like AK47s and other dangerous weapons. According to reports by the victims, they attributed their ordeal to these criminal elements and that is why we are here to synergize with you on how we can curb this menace.”

