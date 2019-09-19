HEI empowers government agencies, volunteers on emergency response

By Gabriel Olawale

In line with its commitment to save lives during emergencies and provide succor to the most vulnerable and the poorest segment of the society, the Health Emergency Initiative, HEI has begun the First Responders Training Programme for government agencies, volunteers, and other groups.

At the graduation of the first batch in Lagos, the Founder, and Executive Officer, HEI, Mr. Paschal Achinine said that the training was borne out of the need to empower people with basic first respondent skills that ensure accident victims and people in emergency situation get immediate help before the arrival ambulance.

He warned that people need to change the attitude of snapping pictures or recording people involved in accidents, rather, they should assist them.

Achinine said that the pilot phase of the training was in collaboration with Woodhall Capital Foundation, UPS International and Trauma Care International Foundation.

Responders from the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Lagos State Ambulance Service among other emergency response agencies.

Achinine disclosed that they also provide succour to victims of road traffic accidents and other health emergencies.

“We are a passionate community of compassionate people standing in the gap for the poorest segment of the Nigerian society, enabling them to obtain life-saving medical care in public hospitals.

“We strive to save lives during emergencies and provide immediate succor to the most vulnerable and the poorest segment of our society rather than focus on advocacy solely. Help us to save more lives. Donate or volunteer to our various health emergencies and advocacy campaigns.

“Such are geared towards reaching out to the vulnerable and bring about better healthcare to those in need.

Join us in saving lives, no act of kindness no matter how small is wasted. Assist us to provide quality healthcare system to the vulnerable. We are hiring volunteers through projects@ hei.org.ng

Corroborating his view, Project Officer, Olayinka Layi-Adeite said that they envision a future where everyone has access to quality healthcare without delays especially during emergencies, Health emergencies are bound to happen, but the question is not whether they will happen, it’s about how we respond to it. Help save lives by fostering immediate response to health emergencies.

Our none should die campaign focuses on the vulnerable, critically injured accident victims. The aim is to ensure that they are brought in by FRSC to selected public hospitals in Lagos, and given immediate, life-saving attention.

We’ve come to realize that vulnerable doesn’t necessarily mean poor. Anyone can be the victim of an accident. Before now, many of these crash victims die or their situations deteriorate quickly, due to hospitals unwillingness to take patients in. And the hospitals do this because they are not certain they will recoup their cost. This is the problem that HEI seeks to solve.

The campaign ensures that any critically injured road accident victim brought by FRSC to selected public hospitals in Lagos would be catered to immediately. We will then cover that initial bill of up to N20,000.00 within 24 hours.

