Health tips: Beware of refined sugar

By Sola Ogundipe

If you’re considering good health, consider saying goodbye to casual consumption of sugary drinks (soft drinks) or refined sugar. Why? Because in addition to being laced with potentially cancer-causing dyes, sugary drinks are the primary source of added sugar in your diet.

A rule of the thumb is that excessive sugar intake is inversely proportional to good health. Drinks with a lot of refined sugar in them are bad for your health. Similarly, drinks made with a sugar substitute are equally bad.

Sugar can damage enamel and make it easier for stains to form on your teeth. High sugar content can lead to dehydration, especially if you’re drinking them instead of water.

Sugary food is also unhealthy. Baked goods and other sweets are often rich in added sugars and fat, which can lead to weight gain and poor dental health.

Sugar consumption can accelerate the aging process. Excessive sugar intake is detrimental to looking young altogether.

The sugar in your diet can damage your skin’s collagen and elastin, making you look wrinkled with skin that is no longer firm.

To preserve your youthful complexion, cut back on sugar that accelerates wrinkling and sagging and dama

ges collagen and elastin, which keeps the skin looking soft and supple.

Pina coladas, margaritas and mojitos all contain large amounts of sugar. Avoid them or take in moderation. When simple sugar is consumed in excess, the sugar molecules combine with proteins in the body and form compounds that can damage the skin’s collagen.

These sweet drinks can have over 50 grams of added sugar in a single cocktail and with the alcohol in the drinks, they can dehydrate you, making fine lines and wrinkles more apparent.

Vanguard