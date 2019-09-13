HEALTH: Back pain, neck pain treatable with physiotherapy

A physiotherapist, Dr. Michael Egwu, has said that back pain, neck pain, urinary retention, spinal dysfunction, and cervical headache can be treated effectively through physical and manual methods of physiotherapy.

Egwu made the assertion in his address during the Nwuga Physiotherapy Foundation Distinguished Annual Lecture on Thursday in Ibadan.

The lecture was entitled: “Nwugarian Techniques of Manipulative Therapy (NTMT): A Solution to Myriads of human ailments’’.

According to him, the manual NTMT method of physiotherapy can help a lot of people suffering from different debilitating ailments over medication and surgery.

“Millions of people are suffering from problems relating to the back and many of them have given up hope on ever finding relieve.

“Back pain is a long recognised ailment challenging clinicians till date and it is conveniently treated using surgery and chemotherapy.

“In developing countries, pain especially back pain is culturally interpreted as a harmless experience that accompanies ageing, ” he said.

According to Egwu NTMT which was named after its inventor, Emeritus Prof. Vincent Nwuga, aims to improve the sufferer’s quality of life, reduce human suffering, relieve pain and restore function.

The physiotherapist said that the NTMT method of manipulation attempts to rectify inadequacies inherent in traditional physiotherapy techniques.

“The Nwugaruian technique discovered that physiotherapist who is trained in conventional practice often are not able to identify the problem, causes and also lack the skills to resolve the problem.

“The use of NTMT by physiotherapists will breathe a new air of professionalism into the practice and improve the wellness of humanity and improve quality of life.

“Rendering better and more qualitative physiotherapy services to humanity will make the world pain-free and full of laughter, ” he said.

The President, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, Dr. Rufai Ahamad, said that interprofessional collaboration was key to delivering qualitative healthcare to Nigerians.

“There is no way one profession alone can take care of all the problems of patients, every specialty has a scope of practice.

“Physiotherapists play important role in healthcare delivery.

“A physiotherapist is a highly trained healthcare professional who provides treatment for people suffering from physical problems arising from issues like injury, disease, illness, and ageing.

“We aim to improve a person’s quality of life and lessen the effects of any dysfunction, “he said.

Ahamad, who is an associate professor at Bayero University, Kano, urged physiotherapists to continually update their career potential.