Happening Now: Buhari, APC Govs in a closed door meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Right) and Governor Yahya Bello (Left)

The governors already at the Council Chamber of the State House are Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Mohammed Inuwa of Gombe, Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State who also is Chairman of the Notthern Governors Forum.

