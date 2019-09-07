Hajj: Kaduna completes airlift of 3,544 pilgrims back home

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, said it has transported all its 3,544 pilgrims back home from Saudi Arabia.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, stated that last batch of 390 pilgrims arrived Kaduna, at exactly 1:01am aboard Fly Nas Airline, on Saturday.

“The return of the last batch of our pilgrims today signifies the end of the airlift from Saudi Arabia,” Abdullahi stated.

He said that the Director General, Bureau of Interfaith, Sheikh Jamilu Albani, Overseer of the board, Imam Hussaini Ikara, and other officials, were among those who returned on board the last flight.

“Two airlines, Med-View and Fly Nas, transported Kaduna state pilgrims this year.

“During the return journey, Max air transported 2,710 pilgrims, while Fly Nas transported 834.”

According to him, 3,545 pilgrims performed hajj from Kaduna state out of which one died in Makkah.(NAN)

Vanguard