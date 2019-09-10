Gyang maintains Plateau North senatorial seat as Tribunal strikes out UPP’s petition

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State has dismissed the petition of Sanusi Inuwa of the United Progressives Party, UPP against Senator Istifanus Gyang of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for lack of merit.

The Justice Theophilus Nzeogwu led Tribunal held that the petition cannot be sustained and struck it out on the ground that the petitioner had woefully failed to prove his case.

“The petitioner failed to prove his petition because he did not tender any document to show that he was indeed validly nominated to contest for the Plateau North Senatorial District,” Nzeogwu said.

Speaking shortly after the verdict was delivered, the Special Adviser to the Senator on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms described the verdict as “victory for the people’s mandate.”

According to him, “We owe this victory to God and dedicate it to the people who are the owners of the mandate. It is however needful to say that the petition was a needless distraction and an attempt to gain by fraud what can only be gotten through the free exercise of the people’s franchise. No wonder, it was struck out for being incompetent.

“Our confidence in God and our people has been reinforced and strengthened.

We therefore remain committed to the pursuit and attainment of our set goals in deploying the mandate to secure the people through peace, reconcile the people and empower the people.”

