Breaking News
Translate

Gunmen kill butchers’ chairman in Bayelsa

On 1:12 pmIn Newsby

Emem Idio – Yenagoa

SUSPECTED gunmen have shot dead a chairman of the Butchers’ Association in Bayelsa State, Mr Chibuzor Nwachukwu.
Gunmen
Vanguard gathered that Nwachukwu was killed at about 8:00 p.m. by his doorsteps at Ogilo Street, Yenagoa, while returning home on Sunday.
Nwachukwu, 42, and a  father of four, hailed from Nkanun in Enugu State.

Women group calls for credible polls in Bayelsa, Kogi

He was the chairman of the butchers association at Swali Market in Yenogoa..
Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said the police has visited the scene of the incident and investigation has commenced. on the matter.
Butswat said: “On 25 September 2019, at about 20:00 hours, unknown gunmen shot and killed one Chibuzor Nwachukwu ‘m’ 42 years, at Ogilo Street, Yenagoa.”
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.