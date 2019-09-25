Emem Idio – Yenagoa

SUSPECTED gunmen have shot dead a chairman of the Butchers’ Association in Bayelsa State, Mr Chibuzor Nwachukwu.

Vanguard gathered that Nwachukwu was killed at about 8:00 p.m. by his doorsteps at Ogilo Street, Yenagoa, while returning home on Sunday.

Nwachukwu, 42, and a father of four, hailed from Nkanun in Enugu State.

He was the chairman of the butchers association at Swali Market in Yenogoa..

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said the police has visited the scene of the incident and investigation has commenced. on the matter.

Butswat said: “On 25 September 2019, at about 20:00 hours, unknown gunmen shot and killed one Chibuzor Nwachukwu ‘m’ 42 years, at Ogilo Street, Yenagoa.”