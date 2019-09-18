Gunmen kill 5, Injure 6 In Taraba 

By Femi Bolaji

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in three different attacks on Tuesday in Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

The Council Chairman, Daniel Grace, who spoke to Vanguard via telephone said six other persons also sustained injuries.

According to him, “The first attack by the Gunmen was in Numa where two people were killed on their farm and two others injured.

“In Yoyina, a vehicle passing was ambushed which resulted in the death of two persons while two others were injured.

Also read:

“The third attack was in Toshan where another vehicle passing was also attacked and one person shot dead while two others were injured.”

Contacted, spokesman of Taraba state Police command, DSP David Misal said the police could only confirm the death of three persons from two separate attacks.

According to him, “one person was killed when a bus coming from the East was attacked while two other persons were killed on their farms.”