Gunmen kidnap ex council boss in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

A former Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South council area, Abia State, Chief Chukwudi Dike, has been abducted by kidnappers.

It was gathered that that Dike was seized yesterday, at Umuorukwu village, in Obingwa council, few kilometers to the Ururuka road

Family sources told Vanguard that the ex-council boss was abducted by hoodlums on August 2017 and urged the kidnappers to release him.

“This is the second time he is being kidnapped. Chief Chukwudi Dike is an easy-going person, but we don’t know who he may have offended. We are praying to God to touch the heart of the kidnappers to release him unharmed.”

Contacted, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, who confirmed the incident, aid the police is on a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“We are aware of the incident. It happened at about 8.30 pm. We are doing everything to rescue him.”

