GTBank Fashion Weekend Sketch2Fame Competition Returns for the Second Edition

Everyday, thousands of young African designers take a step further in their quest for the global stage. Oftentimes, this begins with the spark of an idea, then a brilliant sketch of those ideas and finally, the exciting process of bringing the sketches to life. That is where the Sketch2Fame competition comes in.

Now in its second edition, The Sketch2Fame competition is part of the GTBank Fashion Weekend initiative created to promote enterprise in the African fashion industry. The competition will give young and aspiring fashion designers across Africa the opportunity to produce their fashion sketches and showcase it at the GTBank Fashion Weekend, which holds on Saturday November 9 and Sunday November 10, 2019.

The Sketch2Fame competition begins on September 13 and is anticipated to attract thousands of entries from across Africa. The competition will not only give budding designers access to a wider audience, but honor their enterprising spirit.

If you want to participate in the Sketch2Fame competition, here is how:

Put together a collection of your best five sketches, which have never been produced.

Share the sketches on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #Sketch2Fame.

Your collection of sketches will be judged by a panel of international fashion experts.

The winning collection of sketches will be produced and showcased at the GTBank Fashion Weekend.

Entries for the Sketch2Fame Competition will close on 27th September, 2019.

Your time begins now. Start Sketching!