Group urges Niger Deltans to support new board of NDDC

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A group, Warri Urhobo Democratic Alliance has called on Niger Deltans to support the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to achieve the development goals of the commission in the region.

A statement signed by Professor Douglas Ewharute , Engr Justin Akpobaro and made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a worthy son of Delta state Chief Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of the commission, adding it commended the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo –Agege for his role in the appointment of Chief Okumagba.

“We the good people of the Urhobo of Warri, Delta south senatorial district are very happy over the appointment of Chief Bernard Okumagba by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Managing Directcor of NDDC. Chief Bernard Okumagba had been a good ambassador of Delta state, Delta south and Warri south in particular.

His Excellency President Buhari deserve commendation for recognizing hard work. Chief Benard is a seasoned and refined technocrat , a politician per excellence with a track record . He is an achiever , very reliable and committed man whose wealth of experience he will bring to bear as the Managing Director of the NDDC. His appointment is timely and well deserved. .”, the group said.

Vanguard