Group trains Over 200 youths on blockchain technology in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU- A group, Global Wilson Consult has trained over 200 Enugu youths on Blockchain technology for effective benefits in bitcoin and other coins trading in the world.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wilson Consult, Oscar Chimezie while teaching the participants on the modalities of buying and sales of crypto currency in Enugu, urged them to build up trading skill and learn how to trade.

Chimezie who said that blockchain is a peer to peer transaction without bank regulations told the participants to avoid buying crypto currency when the buying level is above 70 percent and selling when it’s bellow 30 percent.

He also hailed the turnout of Enugu state youths during the seminar, adding that Enugu is in the 2nd position when talking of blockchain business in Nigerian.

While promising to assist the participants in bitcoin trading, Chimeze urged them to consider the level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary.

“Trading involves some risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose and should ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. Trading may not be suitable for all the time. You can buy or sell at a level percentage to avoid losing your capital”, He advised

“We specialise in training people what you were not able to learn in the school. We did our first training on trading last year and we are training them again on blockchain. We are raising the bar high especially the youths to come and learn the technology about blockchain in bitcoin. In block chain business, Enugu is the second in the country.

“The possibility is here in Enugu as investors will be coming to Enugu in less than five years to invest on youths that invested in block chain. Block chain is a peer to peer transaction. Blockchain decentralised every bank transaction. With blockchain you don’t need a bank before you make your transaction.”, he said.

Responding, during interaction, a Member of Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon, Chima Obieze charged the youths of Enugu state to work smartly, stating that hard working is not the answer to success.

Vanguard