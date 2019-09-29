Group to unite Ndigbo under one umbrella, push for political relevance

By Chinedu Adonu

Acting President General of Ndi-Igbo United Forum Worldwide, NUF, Hon Godson Ezenagu, has vowed to re-launch Igbo back to the decision-making level in Nigeria.

Hon Ezenagu, stated this during a media briefing in Enugu.

He noted that NUF emerged in response to the gap that had been created by lack of unity among Ndigbo.

He added that the new group would deploy non-confrontational and non-violent means to return the Igbo to her rightful place in Nigeria.

“We formed this organization to bring love, togetherness and progress to Igboland; to unite the Igbo as one under an umbrella of unity, for us to be able to move forward and fight for what is due to us.

“We do not have the President, we do not have the Vice president, we do not have the SGF, and we do not have any representative at the national Assembly leadership. That is because Ndigbo lacks unity and coherence.

“If we fight with one voice, we are bound to be listened to,” he said.

The Chairman of Board of Trustees of the group, Hon Chinedu Mba, told journalists that NUF worldwide had been duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a socio-political organization, adding that with the organization in place, peace and unity would soon return to Igboland.

He noted that the organization would partner with all other Igbo groups to enable them achieve their goals, especially as regards fighting for the general welfare of Ndigbo among other things, unifying Ndigbo under the Forum and maintaining non-violent approach in all their activities among others.

Vanguard