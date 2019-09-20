Group to sensitise Ikorodu youths on dangers of engaging in crimes

By Adepote Arowojobe, Ikorodu

Dr Fatai Abatan, President, Ikorodu Division Youths Initiative Movement (IDYIM), said the group would soon organise series of orientation programmes to intimate youths on the consequences of engaging in crimes.

Speaking during the inauguration of IDYIM Board of Trustees in Ikorodu on Friday, Abatan said that the group planned to establish a vocational centre where youths would be empowered with different skills to become self-reliant, rather than looking for white-collar jobs.

According to him, the vocational training centres would be located in all Local Council Developmental Areas in Ikorodu Division to ensure proximity for those who live in the remote areas.

He said that returnees from the correctional centres would be allowed to enrol in the skills acquisition programme.

“We don’t want any of our youths to be redundant, so we are poised to train them to become self-reliant.

“We will organise enlightenment programmes for youths in the division and rehabilitate those who had gone and returned from prison,” Abatan said.

Abatan said that IDYIM had provided free medical outreach to the communities in Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA in conjunction with Millicent Foundation and organised women empowerment programme in partnership with Golden Integrated Foundation.

According to him, some youths in Ikorodu also benefited from information technology training organised with IT Hub and Digital marketing conference in collaboration with The Resource Hub Initiative.

Abatan also cited the Campaign Against Cultism and Drug Addiction in partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikorodu Branch, and Hope for Addicts Initiative, among other achievements of the movement.

Abatan, a Senior Lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), urged Ikorodu youths to take an active part in taking the community to greater heights in the state.

“We came to a point where it was expedient for us to take our discussions offline, and have physical interaction.

“This agitation propelled us into organising the first youth summit which cuts across all the communities that make up the Ikorodu Division.

“Our plan is to build young minds whose aims and objectives include seeing Ikorodu as a division, attaining a lofty height to the envy of all other divisions in Lagos State,” Abatan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sola Sokoya was appointed the Secretary of the Board.

Vanguard News