Group lauds move by Minister to revamp football, other sports

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A youth group, One Nigeria Youth, ONY, Tuesday, commended the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, for showing the strong political will to revamp football administration for smooth running of activities that would positively impact the game including other sports.

This was stated by the National Coordinator, ONY, Magnus Oku, who said the body language of the Minister shows positive developments to come in the nation’s sports sector based on his initiatives to ensure his aspiration and enthusiasm meet the yearnings and expectations of national and international stakeholders including investors in the sector.

According to Oku the recent meeting with the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, board, will go a long way to raise the stakes high, but should also be extended to all federations in the sports sector for better administration, transparency, accountability, development, productivity, and performance by all stakeholders.

He said: “We in are strong and passionate sports enthusiasts and stakeholders of the Nigerians sports sector and also on the global stage. We believe in the next level agenda for the sports sector, and any positive and negative developments in the sector affect us.

“The recent moves by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, cut our attention and we have beamed our searchlight on him and his agenda for the sector, which he is showing political will based on his body language.

“The move to revamp the Nigerian football industry is a laudable one because of his intentions made known in the signed communiqué and mandate to the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, to ensure smooth football administration and development of other essential sporting federations that would place the nation o enviable heights.

“Given details of the meeting as contained in the communique, it has obviously tried to chart a new direction, reposition domestic league, promote youth development, and ensure efficient management of resources among others.

“We all know that sport essentially reproduces established social relations, and an interventionist approach, in which sport is intended to contribute to more fundamental change and transformation in the nation’s life. A change that is devoid of corruption and kickbacks, a change that is democratic, centered on due process and transparency. Such a change that the present administration has worked hard to achieve and wants to be remembered for.”

However, the group cautioned the Minister about corrupt officials who have cases with anti-graft organizations and sycophants who appear friendly and could mislead his good intentions.

“One can only urge the Minister to be conscious that as a leader, all eyes are on him at all times. Management is about coping with complexity and leadership is about coping with changes; both management and leadership are needed for successful management of processes.

“For sure, good management skills are required to achieve set goals. The extent of one’s leadership skills will largely dictate the outcomes of actions and relationship with subordinates. Sir, your role is to ensure sports managers and directors do their work well. That way, you will not inadvertently play into the hands of mischief-makers, parading themselves as stakeholders in the nation’s sports industry”, he added.

vanguard