Group backs Atiku to drag Buhari to Supreme Court

By Adeola Badru

A pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has thrown its weight behind the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s decision to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Supreme Court for proper justice.

The president of the group, Mr Olusegun Bolarinwa said the group was surprised that the presidential election tribunal could uphold the election of President Buhari as the winner of the 2019 presidential election, despite wide-spread electoral fraud by the APC.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the national executive meeting of the forum which was held in Lagos at the weekend, Mr Bolarinwa advised Alhaji Abubakar not to be discouraged but proceed to the apex court based on allegations that he did not receive the right and proper justice from the tribunal on his petition against President Buhari.

Bolarinwa said that YYF took a serious view of development in the nation and southwest region and came to the conclusion that Yoruba are being sidelined and marginalised.

He charged Alhaji Abubakar not to be discouraged by the outcome of the tribunal judgement because Nigerians are solidly behind him.

Bolarinwa maintained that Nigeria is sick and tired of APC led government in the country, adding that it is obvious that the ruling party believes in rigging and manipulation of elections.

He opined that what happened during the governorship election in Osun and Ekiti States were clear indications that APC is desperate for power.

“YYF also takes serious notice of the students’ demonstration at the Federal University of Science, Oye Ekiti and the resultant killing of at least two students by the police.”

“YYF declares it is callous and criminal for police to use live ammunition on unarmed students. YYF demands that those responsible for the killing of the students must be fished out to face the wrath of the law.”

Speaking on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, Bolarinwa opined that the unfavourable economic situation in the country has forced many Nigerians to take refuge in other countries.

He said: “YYF is highly disappointed in Mr President because he handled the issue with levity. Our expectation was that the President will take serious action and call the authority of South Africa to order. It saddens one’s heart that South Africa that Nigeria assisted some years ago can be attacking our people in their country.”

“YYF has written an open letter to all Nigerians in South Africa to be security conscious and make sure that they secure their lives despite the fact that the present administration is paying lips service to Nigerians in the Diaspora.”

Bolarinwa equally advised youths in the southwest region of the country to remain focused and be united in order to move the region forward.

