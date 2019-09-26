Group appeals to Buhari, Oshiomhole to recognise party faithful, loyalists

Recommends Air Peace CEO, Onyema, for national honour

Esther Onyegbula

A campaign group of All Progressive Congress (APC), True Nigerians for Buhari (TNB) have called on the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, President Muhammadu Buhari and all elected officials to seriously recognise and consider party loyalists as well as faithful who worked for the success of the polls.

Speaking at the executives of South-West zonal stakeholders meeting of TNB, the National Coordinator, Chief Nicholas Ajayi Adekunle, appealed that the party members who contributed to the success at the polls should be considered in making political appointments, not undermining merits and quality.

Adekunle said that his group would continue in the advocacy of good governance through the promotion of APC government at all levels in the country.

He commended President Buhari in resolving the issue of xenophobia in South Africa without undermining the two nation’s relationship.

Adekunle further said: “We reviewed the victory of our great party at the 2019 general elections of our President, His Excellency, Muhammad Buhari, the governors and all members of the federal and states Houses of Assembly. We also want to congratulate Mr President for his victory at the presidential petition tribunal.

“It’s not enough to win the election but that President Buhari and all elected officials of APC to implement all the manifestoes and policies of our great party. Only in this way can our great party impact positively on the lives of average Nigerian citizens,” he said.

Adekunle added that the group has reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals of APC, it’s organs and leadership represented by the great party chairman, Comrade Adam Oshiomhole.

In his remarks, Coordinator, South West, TNB, Mr Gaskin Olusegun Awolusi, congratulated all the appointed ministers and thanked Mr President for reappointing the group national patron, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu in particular for a second term in office.

Awolusi said: “We also congratulate Buhari in resolving the comatose economy team by injecting seasoned and well tested economic team to replace the former team.”

They also commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Air Peace Airlines, Mr Allen Onyema, and recommended him for national honour for his personal effort to evacuate some Nigerians in South Africa, during the issue xenophobic attacks.

