Edo APC intact, making progress — Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is intact and progressive, despite plans of some persons to cause disunity in the party.

Obaseki stated this while addressing youths who paid a solidarity visit to Secretary to the Edo Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie in his house in Benin on Saturday.

The governor was at Ogie’s house when the visit took place.

Obaseki said that his administration was working with the state APC structure to make Edo Chapter of the party the strongest in the country.

He said that thuggery would not be allowed in the party and the state, warning that anyone involved in anti-party activities would be thrown out of the party.

Obaseki said his administration would not be distracted, and would continue to deliver good governance to citizens of the state.

“I am bringing work for the youths especially in Ologbo axis of Ikpoba Okha, youths should organize themselves into units and I will empower you with different skills and trainings to do the jobs we are creating.

“For the ongoing renovation of basic schools, youths will be in charge of fencing while women will be in charge of furniture,” the governor said.

Obaseki thanked the people of Ikpoba Okha for believing in the leadership of Ogie, and giving him their full support.

Ogie, who was elated by the presence of the governor during the youth solidarity visit to his house, said he would continue to attract development to Ikpoba Okha.

“Until I came into politics, Ikpoba Okha had no commissioner.

“I promise you that my coming into politics will change things for the better,” he said.

Ogie said he was not perturbed by detractors who go about denting people’s image, as the Obaseki-led administration would continue to deliver good governance to citizens of Edo.

APC Youth Leader in Ikpoba Okha, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, said the SSG had been a good and hospitable leader since he was Chief of Staff in Edo.

He said that youths from Ikpoba Okha, the local government the SSG hails from, had made it a habit to visit his house at weekends to appreciate his contributions to the development of the council.

Osagie said that there was no internal crisis in the party structure in Ikpoba Okha, stressing that the confusion was being caused by non-APC members.

Princess Taiye Obanor, a leader in Ward 7, Ikpoba-Okha, commended Ogie for being a true grassroots leader.

“We are here to pay a solidarity visit to our leader, and we are happy to have the governor join in the celebration,” she said. (NAN)

Vanguard