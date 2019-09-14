Governor Wike commissions Rumukwurusi, Elelenwo, Akpajo Road

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday commissioned the Rumukwurusi, Elelenwo, Akpajo Road.

Residents of the communities, Rumukwurusi, Elelenwo and Akpajo in Obio/Akpor and Eleme Local Government Areas trooped out to celebrate the Governor for the dualisation of the magnificent 5.6 kilometre Road.

School children, mothers , traders and religious groups lined up the road, singing the praise of Governor Wike who intervened when the area was cut off from the rest of Rivers State.

Commissioning the road, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said many residents of the area would have forgotten the deplorable nature of the road linking the two local government areas.

He said the immediate past administration refused to construct the road because of some prominent Indigenes of the area.

He said: “People will easily forget the very deplorable condition of this road before we intervened . Today, Julius Berger through consistent funding by the State Government has delivered one of the best qualities of roads.

“The previous administration refused to construct the road because some prominent Elelenwo indigenes lived around here. Specifically, the Former Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iche Ndu and House of Representatives member, Kingsley Chinda “.

He expressed surprise that after the construction of the road, a Traditional Ruler from the area who thought he would not get re-elected joined the opposition to play negative politics.

The Rivers State Governor formally renamed the Rumukwurusi- Elelenwo – Akpajo Road as Justice Iche Ndu Road in honour of the Former Chief Judge of Rivers State.

In a project description, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu said the 5.6kilometre Road has five round abouts and ducts for telecommunication companies to set up their facilities.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Solomon Eke said that the people of the two Local Government Areas are happy with the Rivers State Government for delivering on the project.

He said that Eleme and Obio/Akpor Local Government Councils will not allow anyone to throw refuse on the median of the road.

Traditional Dance troupes from Eleme and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas entertained guests at the Commissioning programme.