Governor Ugwuanyi receives Good Governance Award on Health

…Reiterates commitment to qualitative healthcare delivery

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was on Thursday, honoured with the award of good governance in the health sector by the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu campus.

The award was presented to Gov. Ugwuanyi during the 1st Distinguished Alumni Lecture and Awards Day of the college, alongside other awardees on related accomplishments, such as the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Dr. Chris Ngige, former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze.

Speaking at the event, the Provost of the College, Prof. Uchenna Nwagha, disclosed that the award was conferred on Gov. Ugwuanyi for “providing the enabling peaceful environment and good policies on Health and Medical Education”.

Prof. Nwagha added that “the ongoing rehabilitation of the old UNTH road” by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration “as well as assistance in the establishment of the research and diagnostic centre” also informed the college’s decision to honour the governor.

The Provost who stated that the award day and lecture, which was delivered by Dr. Odili, were designed to be a serial event to show appreciation and recognize the alumni and others that have put in their best for the college and laid a foundation for the progress of the institution, used the opportunity to highlight the college’s accomplishments so far.





Addressing the audience, Gov. Ugwuanyi who appreciated the honour done him, stated that it was a great privilege for him to be in the midst of very distinguished and accomplished alumni of the prestigious University of Nigeria and friends of its College of Medicine.

The governor who reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivery of qualitative and affordable healthcare services at all levels to all residents of the state, disclosed that his government in keeping with this vision has “7 General Hospitals, 43 Cottage Hospitals and about 390 public Primary Healthcare facilities in the business of healthcare delivery”, adding that 125 interns and 102 Resident Doctors are being engaged and recruited at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu for more effective and efficient services.

According to him, “Just yesterday, I had the privilege of inaugurating the reconstructed, upgraded and re-equipped Poly General Hospital and Udi General Hospital and those were events that put smiles on the faces of numerous residents of their catchment areas.

“Enugu State Government recently fulfilled the requirements for takeoff of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund including the payment of the mandatory N100m counterpart fund to enable all residents of the state access care under the Universal Health Coverage.

“Our recently repositioned Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and newly constituted Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage as enshrined in our newly enacted Enugu State Health Law are strategic steps taken to ensure the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage Goals and Health-related Sustainable Development Goals”.

