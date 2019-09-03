Governor Abdulrazaq’s100 days in office is so marvelous – Awoyale

Chief Gbenga Awoyale is the President General of Orisun Igbomina, a socio political group of the Ignomina people of Kwara state.

Question: There is an allegation that you are faceless and unknown in Kwara politics. What is your reaction to this?

It is usually like that especially when things are not going well in their favour. You will recall that when Alhaji Mohammed Lai’s ministerial nomination was threatened by Senator Bukola Saraki during the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

We waged war against Saraki’s move to stop Lai Mohammed’s nomination and the will of God later prevailed. We were not tagged as being faceless then. We were the only group that led the agitation for the governorship slot to return to Igbomina. I personally the Late Waziri of Ilorin, Dr. Olusola Saraki as well as his son, Dr. Bukola Saraki and they gave me their words. Eventually, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed emerged as the governor and he ruled for two terms of 8 years.

They did not tagged us as being faceless when we were spending our personal resources on radio programmes, bill boards, newspapers as well as house-to-house campaign for the liberation of Kwara State even when things was so tough. It was even the people parading themselves in the corridor of power that we didn’t see then.

To my dismay, I heard that we should delete Igbomina from our name. It is not only laughable but highly surprising that they could descend so low to utter such outrageous statement against a duly registered organization that has been playing pivotal roles towards grassroot mobilization.

Orisun Igbomina is well known by all and sundry because it predates the creation and existence of the group sponsoring the malicious publication, although, as a bonafide and patriotic son of Igbomina land, I’m not interested in joining issues with them but I will rather advice them to verify every information’s they have at their disposal before embarking on altercation of such in the interest of our community.

I took the decision in the interest of our dear state and the future generations yet unborn. I’m not after appointment neither am I interested contract. If it were to for two major factors (appointment and contract) I would have settled with Bukola Saraki for long. But my interest is Peace, Growth and Prosperity for Kwara State because this is our home and we have nowhere to go.

Question : What is your relationship with the former Senate President and Immediate past Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed?

My relationship with Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed was not based on personal but political affairs. We earlier belong to the same party but parted ways and later belong to two different political parties and we possess different ideologies. It was their leadership styles that I was not comfortable with.

All what I warned them against eventually consumed them and it is now open to everyone to see. I can boldly say that no one is sponsoring me. It is usually like that because the atmosphere is not in their favour. That is why they are fraudulently sponsoring cyber rats to be attacking me on social media platforms. The allegation of N10million the party requested for a day event in Abuja was not address by any of them. My question was that was the Governor disrespected after offering them what he was capable of dolling out or not? Was he disrespected at the Abuja event or not?

Question: Why are you advocating for the immediate resignation of the Kwara APC Chairman, Hon. Bashiru Bolarinwa and who is sponsoring you to do that?

That am been sponsored or used is a cheap blackmail. If truly Hon. Bashiru Bolarinwa is a politician as he has claimed and as the Kwara APC chairman who is working with party’s guideline and constitution, why can’t he recognize the Governor as the leader of the party in the state? He publicly embarrassed the Governor due to his simplicity therefore taking advantage of him unduly. He expects the Governor to be spending public fund anyhow without genuine intentions thereby attacking him and blackmailing him.

This is not our culture in Igbomina land. He was not popular in Kwara politics. He was imposed on us as the APC chairman. He contested against Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed during gubernatorial primary when we were in the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

He failed woefully with just only one vote. None of the delegates from his ward voted for him. Therefore, before you can emerge as the party chairman, you need some level of popularity and acceptance from the people whom you want to front for not emerging on the goodwill of some few individuals who don’t share in our political attributes and traditions.

That is why it is very necessary for him to resign now and allow for a replacement. There is need to study political trends at all levels. President Muhammadu Buhari is from the North, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is form the South West and that is why the National Chairman of the party is from Edo state in order to give other regions sense of belonging.

Let BOB tell me at what time in Lagos state where he has come from has the party produced Governor, Deputy Governor and party chairman in the same local government or region?

He deliberately wants to sabotage our democratic process and create enemity among stakeholders in the state. He wants destabilize our society and put all our liberation efforts in jeopardy. Therefore we are ready to wage war against anybody who has shown himself as enemy of progress and anti-masses. That was part of why we waged war against Bukola Saraki and we shall not treat this case with an exception.

Question: There is a report that the APC chairman has allegedly ordered police to clampdown on some of his critics who are calling for his resignation. What is your take on this?

Yes, it is true that the party chairman ordered that the police should start arresting some of his critics. He is illegally using police attached to him to be threatening some innocent citizens.

Unfortunately, the person he ordered his arrest was a mere facebook contributor who commented on my post that BOB should resign. This is unhealthy for our democracy and I strongly commend this act as barbaric, unwarranted, uncharitable and displeasing to the good people of Kwara State.

Question: Kindly give an appraisal of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led government in Kwara state in the last 100 days

Governor Abdulrhaman Abdulrazaq’s100 days in office is so marvelous and monumental. The most interesting aspect of his administration was when I heard that he approved the sum of N 20 million for the repair of pot-holes in the state. To my surprise, the sum of money was effectively utilized to fix our roads. We know how much past administrations earmarked for roads in the past with no significant improvement.

The abandoned projects in the Kwara State Polytechnic, unscheduled visits to places as well as prompt actions on the needs of Kwarans have distinguished him from his predecessors. Other outstanding records of the Governor includes; Provision of Infrastructure at the NYSC camp and subsequent renovation of the camp to make an ideal accommodation for the Corp members, re-opening of the shutdown Kwara Radio by the immediate past administration, counterparts funding payments of 450million to SUBEB, 200million to world bank, as well as payment of counterparts funds for NHIS and SUBEB.

His achievements are far beyond 100 days in office. Most his predecessors couldn’t boast of these achievements after 2 to 3 years in office, therefore we don’t want any distractions to come his way.

Question: What was your contribution to the victory of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) during the last general election in Kwara State?

As per my contributions to the development of the party and political victory in the last elections, well, records are there. We shall not stop at that because of criticism from some undeserving elements.

Vanguard