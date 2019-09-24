By Charles Agwam, Bauchi

Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has applauded the Nigerian Airforce over its plan to establish a university in Bauchi state.

The governor was speaking on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sidique Abubakar at the Airforce Headquarters in Abuja.

Mohammed who appealed for synergy between the Airforce and Bauchi state government extolled Abubakar for being a worthy son of the state.

He applauded the Nigeria Airforce for its commitment to containing insecurity and other forms of criminality in the country.

Mohammed further applauded the Chief of Air Staff for the establishment of the Airforce Special Operations Command in Bauchi.

Responding, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sidique Baba Abubakar who expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit, said arrangements have reached an advanced stage for the establishment of Airforce University in Bauchi and the renovation and expansion of Azare airport.