Breaking News
Translate

Gov Mohammed lauds Airforce over plans to establish varsity in Bauchi

On 5:35 pmIn Newsby

By Charles Agwam, Bauchi

Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has applauded the Nigerian Airforce over its plan to establish a university in Bauchi state.

Gov Mohammed lauds Airforce over plans to establish versity in Bauchi
Sen. Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi state
The governor was speaking on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sidique Abubakar at the Airforce Headquarters in Abuja.
Mohammed who appealed for synergy between the Airforce and Bauchi state government extolled Abubakar for being a worthy son of the state.
He applauded the Nigeria Airforce for its commitment to containing insecurity and other forms of criminality in the country.
Mohammed further applauded the Chief of Air Staff for the establishment of the Airforce Special Operations Command in Bauchi.
Responding, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sidique Baba Abubakar who expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit, said arrangements have reached an advanced stage for the establishment of Airforce University in Bauchi and the renovation and expansion of Azare airport.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.