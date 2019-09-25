Gov. Fintiri approves governing council for Adamawa Varsity

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved the constitution of a governing council for Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Yole by Mr Solomon Kumangar, the Director-General, Media and Communication to the governor, said named Awwal Tukur as Chairman of the seven-member council.

Other members, according to the statement, are Zira Maigadi, Kashim Nijdda, Zubairu Gabdo and representatives of the state Ministries of Justice and Higher Education.

The appointments, it said, were with immediate effect. (NAN).

Vanguard