Gov Bello won’t take his foot off the pedal- Fanwo

The Director-General of Media and Publicity to the Governor of Kogi State, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo has assured the people of Kogi State that the Governor will continue to concentrate on governance despite preparations for the November 16, 2019 Governorship poll in the state.

Addressing newsmen at Mopa over the weekend, the Governor’s image maker said delivering democracy dividends to the people will continue to remain “on the front burners of the present administration”.

“His Excellency Alh Yahaya Bello will not remove his feet from the pedals of governance and in his drive to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the State”, he said.

Fanwo said the Governor has remained “humble in victory”, saying the best way to react to the “stupendous victory at the primary is to continue to give his best to the service of his people”.

According to him, the Governor will campaign with the work he has done since taking over the mantle of leadership in the Confluence State.

“GYB is gradually redefining governance and politics. While others talk, he works and his work speaks for him. The naysayers said he was not popular and he defeated the opposition in the general elections like never before in the political history of our dear State.

“The August 29 Governorship Primary in the State has again made a resounding attestation to his political credentials. In victory, he has remained humble. He has stretched an olive branch to all that contested the primary election with him to join hands to deliver victory to the APC on November 16.

“As we continue our electioneering, our projects will continue and those completed will be commissioned. He was elected to serve and he will continue to serve even into his second term in Office”.

He urged the people of Kogi State to remain steadfast in supporting the GYB administration, assuring that they will never be disappointed.

“We didn’t like the divisions and bigotry we inherited. He has healed those historic blemishes of a promising state. We were boxed into the insecurity corner but he has saved the state from the pangs of criminals. He has done well in education, agriculture, healthcare and provision of social amenities. These are the legacies he will be known for after 8 years by the grace of God”.

Fanwo said the August 29 victory was “a massive endorsement of the leadership, policies and programs of the Governor”, stating that the Governor will continue to “provide dynamic, pragmatic, responsible and responsive leadership through the New Direction Agenda”.

On his reaction to the PDP’s confidence of taking over power in the state in 2019, Fanwo said the Governor doesn’t like bandying words.

His words: “The Governor responded adequately to them in February and March with the unprecedented defeat. We are even stronger going into the November Governorship election. The Governor won’t talk. He believes in allowing his results speak for him”.

