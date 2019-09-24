By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State has lauded a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Mr Ojong Agbor for bagging the United Nations Peace Ambassador award for his humanitarian services, humility and integrity.

Mr Agbor was honoured with the award in Calabar on Tuesday by the Cross River State Director of Positive Livelihood Award Centre (POLAC), Dr Effiom Henshaw as Peace Ambassador.

Ayade, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Tina Agbor, said the award was well deserved and timely.

According to Ayade, Agbor has contributed immensely to the development of the state through peaceful engagements with various stakeholders to foster peace in the state.

Also speaking at the event, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, lauded Agbor for the award, adding that his simplicity and uprightness had always earned him more admirers.

Earlier, the State Director of POLAC stated that Agbor’s award was in recognition of his outstanding role in mentoring the younger generation, simplicity in service, humility and peace mediator in the state.

The Director urged him to see the honour as a call for more service to humanity and as an Ambassador of Peace in the state.

Responding, Agbor assured that the award will spur him to foster peaceful negotiations especially during the conflict in the state.