By Omeiza Ajayi

As Nigeria celebrates its 59th anniversary of independence on Tuesday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked citizens to have faith in the country, saying God has withdrawn His protective cover from the enemies of the nation.

Speaking at an interdenominational service to commemorate the anniversary Sunday evening in Abuja, Osinbajo said the turbulence and upheavals that Nigeria currently experience are the last gasps of defeated foes.

He said; “God has promised through the mouth of his trusted prophet that he is giving us a new Nigeria. May I announce to you today that God is ready to take us to the promised land. We must remember that the Almighty God is the builder of the nation. God controls the destiny of nations and their people.

“He narrated how God had promised to take the Children of Israel out of bondage, suffering and slavery and bring them into the promised land, flowing with milk and honey. By the hands of Joshua, God brought the promise to pass. He noted, however, how some who were asked to spy the land come back to declare that it was impossible to take the land because of the giants there.

“They said it was impossible to take the land, the problems were gigantic, the issues too many, however, Caleb and Joshua had a different spirit. They said that because God had promised and because he could do it, the problems were just bread. – a mere bread to be eaten by the children of Israel.

“God has also promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria, a prosperous Nigeria, a Nigeria where justice, equity and fairness shall prevail, a United Nigeria. Where the different tribes and tongues are not the reason for separation, but joyful textures of our togetherness. God is ready to fulfil his promise.

Also read:

“We stand outside a new city, a promised land a new Nigeria and like the spies sent by Moses, some are saying it is impossible, Nigeria cannot change, the ethnic and religious divisions are too deep, corruption cannot end, politicians are too selfish, too mischievous. Yet like Caleb and Joshua, if we, declare that these problems are merely bread for us, a new Nigeria is here. And each and every one of us, our families, our friends, all of us will eat the fruits of the land . God Almighty has taken away the protection of the enemies of this nation, he has taken away their powers, the noise we hear, the turbulence that we experience, are the last gasps of the defeated foes. The days of freedom is at the door. We reach for the new Nigeria which it’s builder and maker is God. As we wait as it is declared in Psalms 46: 11”, Osinbajo stated.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon noted that in the midst of the various inflicted challenges in Nigeria today, “we can come together in the unity of faith to salvage the nation from its woes.

According to him, prayer still remains the key to salvage Nigeria’s personal, family and national challenges, and that citizens must appreciate those who are committed to ensuring law and order, peace and stability in the nation. “For the police, army and other security agencies, this is the charge; you have to make sure that by the next independence celebration, there is no disorder in this country. I strongly believe there is hope for our great nation through our collective prayers, hard work, selfless and transparent leadership, and patriotic citizenry. By the grace of God, Nigeria shall fulfil her destiny. We should not be discouraged, we are at the threshold of a breakthrough and the dawn of history. Under our collective watch and prayer, Nigeria shall recover and rise again”, he added. Vanguard