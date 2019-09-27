Global confab on investigative journalism opens in Hamburg

The 11th Edition of Global Investigative Journalism Conference tagged GIJC19, has opened in Hamburg, Germany.

Welcoming delegates to the conference, the Executive Director of Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN), Mr David Kaplan, said it was designed to sharpen the skills of more journalists in promoting accountability and good governance across the world.

Kaplan noted that there was a “growing global backlash against human rights, democracy and an independent press.

“Even in countries where we thought our colleagues were relatively secure, the news media is under serious assault”.

According to him, watchdog reporting is as essential to society as good healthcare, honest cops and a level playing field for businesses to thrive.

He expressed pleasure with the growing popularity of investigative and/or citizen journalism.

The executive director then enjoined the delegates not to be deterred with various threats to their patriotic course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no less than 1800 journalists from across the world are participating in the 4-day conference, including Africa with Nigeria leading in number.

Other African countries attending the forum are Niger, Ghana, Liberia, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Over 400 pitches and proposals, as well as 450 fellows from developing and transitioning countries, are featuring at the conference.

Similarly, 250 panels, workshops, 14 networking sessions and special events have been mapped out for the delegates.

