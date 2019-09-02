The Delta state Commissioner for Youths Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga has urged youths in the State to prepare them self against the forthcoming opportunities the Okowa led administration his willing to offer.

Egwunyenga made this disclosure on Monday when the leadership of the #NOTTOOYOUNGTOLEAD paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba.

According to the Commissioner “the youths had failed to see opportunities wherever it surfaces and even those who might take advantage of it are not equipped for the task.

“Time has come for the youths to be well prepared as nepotism would give way for competence.

“In developed countries, they have gone past the Era of youth empowerment they are now in youth investment. This is where we want to be. We have work on the mindset of Youths to guided their passion. Speaking during the visit, the convener of the group Comrade Elvis Akpobi noted that the time had come for Youths to explore the world of possibilities, adding that the group is ready to partner with the ministry in achieving its goals.

In his remarks, Egwunyenga, thanked the team for taking the initiative in changing the narratives for the betterment of the youths saying that every task comes with a price.

“We want to invest in our youths, to be able to get to the sustainability level, I’m not a conventional person, but someone who likes to see things done differently” he added.