Gernot Rohr releases 23-man squad for Brazil friendly

On 5:30 pm

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has released the 23-man squad list to face The Selecao of Brazil on the 13th of October, 2019 at the National Stadium, Singapore. The youthful squad includes:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United, Nigeria), Francis Uzoho (Omonia, Cyprus), Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey), William Troost-Ekong (Udinese Calcio, Italy), Ola Aina (Torino, Italy), Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain), Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn, Germany),

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC, England), Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England), Joe Aribo (Rangers FC, Scotland), Anderson Esiti (POAK, Greece), Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, Spain),

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (Villareal, Spain), Victor Osimhen (Lille LOSC, France), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux, France), Paul Onuachu (Genk, Belgium), Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague, Czech Rep), Dennis Emmanuel (Club Brugge, Belgium)

 

