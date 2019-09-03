German Embassy Writes Ekweremadu, Says competent authorities dealing with the incident

By Henry Umoru

THE Government of the Federal Republic of Germany has written the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu over attack on him by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany a fortnight ago.

In the letter, the German government while expressing deep concern over what it described as ugly attack, however assured that “competent authorities” were dealing with the matter.

The German government, expressed their concern in a letter to the Senator by the Acting Ambassador, Mrs. Regine Hess, who also doubles as Chargée d’Affaires of the Embassy of Germany in Abuja.

According to a statement yesterday in Abuja by Ekweremadu’s Media Aide, Uche Anichukwu, the letter read: “I learnt with great concern about the events in Nuremberg during the second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival. In the name of the German Embassy, I want to express my heartfelt regret and my sincere hope that you are in good health.

“The Foreign Office is taking this incident very seriously. Right away, our Protocol got in contact with the Police in Nuremberg who is investigating the matter. Please rest assured that the matter will be dealt with by the competent authorities according to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany.”

It would be recalled that the police in Germany had at the weekend said that investigation was ongoing into the attack on Ekweremadu by IBOB.

Speaking through the First Chief Commissioner of Police, Mr. Robert Sandmann at the police headquarters in Mittelfranken, the German police said it was also exploring political leads in the Ekweremadu assault, hence the involvement of the Polizeilicher Staatschutz, a German police department that covers politically-motivated crime.

He added, “On Monday (after the incident), the prosecutor’s office was informed; they subpoenaed the investigation file for the next day, and then decided their next steps. Witnesses were also heard, and also the available video material was secured and investigated.

“Through this, already, four suspects were identified and they are now being investigated for coercion. Furthermore, the criminal police is tasked with identifying more suspects and prove their participation based on the available evidence.

“Generally, I can say that the free expression of your opinion is guaranteed in Germany, by our constitution. This right, of course, has its limits, where the behaviour violates laws or the rights of others.”

