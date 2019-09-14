Gbemi O, SLKomedy, others train over 50 media professionals at 2019 Social4Media Masterclass

By Ayo Onikoyi

The second edition of Social4Media Masterclass, an all day digital skills workshop took place on September 4, 2019 in Lagos. The event organised by Lagos based marketing and media company, ID Africa and marketing tech startup,

Plaqad provided media professionals with digital techniques and social media tools that they can leverage to improve their businesses.

The Masterclass which was supported by BlackHouse Media (BHM) featured an array of media, marketing and tech industry gurus. The speakers and panelists who have all found success using digital technology tools and social media platforms were able to share their experiences, tips and knowledge with over 60 attendees, through a mix of workshop presentations, panel discussions and case studies.

The event was attended by professionals and experts from the fields of marketing, media and tech which included On-Air-Personality and Founder, Gbemisoke Shoes; Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, MC, Actor and Comedian; SLKomedy, CEO Kraks Media; Femi Bakre, Senior Broadcast Journalist, BBC; Princess Abumere, Co-founder, Natural Girl Wigs; Yemi Johnson, Editor-in-Chief, Zikoko; Fu’ad Lawal, Growth Editor, West Africa, BBC; Michael Okeje.

Other experienced media and tech experts who provided useful tips and answers to participants’ questions at Social4Media were Facebook Ads Expert; Ken Ndubisi, B2B (LinkedIn) Marketing Strategist; Kayode Abass, Product Manager, ID Africa; Ehima Prince and Media Personality; Deji Mecury.

Vanguard