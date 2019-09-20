Gay boy arrested for sodomising 10 minors in Sokoto

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 21-year-old gay boy who is a house help, Usman Abubakar for allegedly sodomising 10 minors in Sokoto.

The Sokoto Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Hassan Tahir, who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday, said all the minors were children of the suspect’s master.

According to Tahir, the suspect had confessed to sodomizing the 10 children.

He said the offence occurred at Rungumi area in Sokoto South Local Government of Sokoto state.

According to him, Abubakar was a student of an Almajiri school before his engagement as house help about 10 years ago.

He said that the suspect who is from Kebbi would soon be arraign before the Court.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect, Abubakar said that he was introduced into homosexuality at the age of five by one Malam Muntari of the same area.

“I used to go to his house to beg for food and he used that opportunity to sexually exploit me,” he said

Abubakar, who was remorseful, however, begged for mercy, saying he would continue to beg for God’s forgiveness.

He promised never to go back to the abominable act, saying ” I will just look for money to get married and have my own family.”

Meanwhile, another suspect, Abubakar Abdullahi of Wamakko Local Government Area has been arrested by NAPTIP officials in relation to alleged housing of a 16-year-old girl for prostitution.

