Dayo Johnson, Akure
The Aare Onakakanfo, Gani Adams led Odua Peoples Congress OPC is to coordinate other local security groups that will partner the Nigeria police in securing the Southwest region against kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery activities.
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said this in Akure while meeting with the state chapter of the OPC in Akure.
The local security groups according to the governor would include the vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Agbekoya Group and the local hunters
Akeredolu speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo said the local security outfits to be launched soon by the governors in the region is code-named “Amotekun”.
“The governors of Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos states have enlisted the service and cooperation of the Aare Onakakanfo, Dr. Gani Abiodun Adams led OPC to coordinate other local groups such as Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Agbekoya Group and local hunters to partner and assist the police in securing the Southwest region against kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminal activities.
Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who is the chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum convened the Southwest Security meeting in Ibadan, Oyo state capital a few weeks ago where it was resolved by the forum to jointly finance a security outfit to tackle the incessant cases of kidnapping, armed banditry, herdsmen attacks and criminals rampaging the region.
- My aides did not go into hiding to evade EFCC arrest — Okorocha
- Adamawa Gov. lauds UNICEF for continuous assistance
“It was there that it was first agreed upon that the security outfit must enlist the support and participation of our brothers in OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo, Dr. Gani Adams in other to assist the police in it quest to get rid of organized crimes in the grassroots, our forests, our villages, towns, and cities.
“The community policing policy will also include other local security outfits like Vigilante Group of Nigeria and local hunters.
“I am happy to also inform you that our Governor has already blazed the trail by procuring hundreds of SUV utility vans and over two hundreds and fifty motorbikes for the takeoff of the Amotekun Security outfit.
” l am sure, some of it will be allocated to your group, OPC as operational vehicles among other incentives to assist you in doing the job which you have volunteered to undertake for our people with all loyalty, dedication, and faithfulness.
“The gods of our land shall be with you and keep you safe throughout the tough task,”
Also speaking, the state Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaye hailed the OPC for the fit achieved a few days ago in Imesi-Ile in Osun state, where the group rescued fourteen people kidnapped by armed bandits in the forest of the town by launching heavy attacks on the fleeing criminals and set free the victims after arresting their abductors.
Aragbaye urged members of the Yoruba defence group to put more effort in tackling the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities within the region, stressing that government in the state led by Governor Akeredolu is ready to partner and support the group to achieve success in making the state crime-free
The state coordinator of the group, Comrade Pius Ogunsanya said that the territorial protection of the Southwest region is germane and dear to the heart of Aare Gani Adams.
Ogunsanya added that the group would partner with the Nigeria Police Force, relevant government security agencies, other security organizations, traditional rulers and all the Southwest Governors to protect lives and properties and complement efforts of all security agencies towards community policing in Nigeria.