“The governors of Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos states have enlisted the service and cooperation of the Aare Onakakanfo, Dr. Gani Abiodun Adams led OPC to coordinate other local groups such as Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Agbekoya Group and local hunters to partner and assist the police in securing the Southwest region against kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminal activities.

Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who is the chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum convened the Southwest Security meeting in Ibadan, Oyo state capital a few weeks ago where it was resolved by the forum to jointly finance a security outfit to tackle the incessant cases of kidnapping, armed banditry, herdsmen attacks and criminals rampaging the region.

“It was there that it was first agreed upon that the security outfit must enlist the support and participation of our brothers in OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo, Dr. Gani Adams in other to assist the police in it quest to get rid of organized crimes in the grassroots, our forests, our villages, towns, and cities.

“The community policing policy will also include other local security outfits like Vigilante Group of Nigeria and local hunters.

“I am happy to also inform you that our Governor has already blazed the trail by procuring hundreds of SUV utility vans and over two hundreds and fifty motorbikes for the takeoff of the Amotekun Security outfit.

” l am sure, some of it will be allocated to your group, OPC as operational vehicles among other incentives to assist you in doing the job which you have volunteered to undertake for our people with all loyalty, dedication, and faithfulness.

“The gods of our land shall be with you and keep you safe throughout the tough task,”

Also speaking, the state Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaye hailed the OPC for the fit achieved a few days ago in Imesi-Ile in Osun state, where the group rescued fourteen people kidnapped by armed bandits in the forest of the town by launching heavy attacks on the fleeing criminals and set free the victims after arresting their abductors.

Aragbaye urged members of the Yoruba defence group to put more effort in tackling the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities within the region, stressing that government in the state led by Governor Akeredolu is ready to partner and support the group to achieve success in making the state crime-free