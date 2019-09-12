FUOYE: Mrs Fayemi suspends advocacy campaign following student’s death

Mrs Bisi Fayemi, the wife of Ekiti governor, has suspended her suspended her empowerment and advocacy campaign in local government areas of the state following controversy over the death of student of Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE).

Fayemi announced the suspension in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday following controversy over the death of one of three students allegedly injured in the crisis.

Fayemi and her team were attacked by students of the institution on Tuesday while they were on an advocacy tour in the area.

The student, identified as Omonofua Joseph of Biology Education Department, was confirmed dead at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment.

She, however, denied ordering her security guards to shoot anyone, including the students as being alleged.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Nwachukwu, insisted that policemen drafted to the scene of the attack on the day never shot anyone, insisting that the command was not aware of any death.

In her statement entitled, ” Putting the Record Straight”, Fayemi denied issuing orders to her guards men to shoot anyone.

“Yesterday, Sept. 10, 2019, there was a crisis at Oye town, in Oye Local Government, Ekiti State, while I was on an empowerment and advocacy tour, to engage with women across the state.

“The tour commenced on Monday, Sept. 9, with visits to two local governments which were hugely successful and peaceful.

“While we were at Ilejemeje LG, we received a call from our advance security team that students of the Federal University of Oye (FUOYE) were protesting a lack of electricity in Oye town.

“We were told that more information would be provided on the situation. Shortly after, we received word that the students had dispersed and the coast was clear for my visit.

“When my convoy got to the Oye-Isan junction, we were met by a convoy of excited Okada riders, who led us into Oye town.

“We made a stop at the primary healthcare centre along the road for me to present delivery kits to pregnant women.

“There was no sign of any trouble. We proceeded to the venue of my town hall meeting at the civic centre, with women in Oye Local Government.

“The atmosphere was very peaceful, the women were singing and dancing and there was nothing to indicate that anything was amiss.

“Halfway through our event, there was a disturbance outside.

“The FUOYE students (and possibly infiltrated by local thugs) had re-grouped and were trying to surge forward, security officers prevented this from happening.

“We finished our programme and by the time we got outside, we found that vehicles from my convoy and those of my guests that were parked outside the venue had been vandalised

“As we were driving out of Oye town, we encountered at least two road blocks that the students had mounted to prevent the movement of vehicles.

“I could see students/thugs throwing stones and large sticks at us as we drove by.

“However, the casualties that were recorded did not take place while I was there. There are eye-witnesses, photographs and video footage to confirm this.

“There are reports circulating that the crisis occurred because I refused to address the protesting students. This is totally false.

“I am scandalised and shocked beyond words, to hear that I instructed security officers to shoot at students.

“I firmly believe in citizens’ rights to protest on issues of concern.

“I am deeply saddened that one fatality has been recorded. As a mother my heart bleeds.

“All these students are my children, and no mother prays to weep over their offspring.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the family concerned, and I wish those who are still receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

“My tour has been suspended for now, pending a review of what transpired yesterday. I thank friends and all members of the public who have expressed concern over this, “she said.(NAN)

