FUOYE crisis: Ekiti elders task police on professionalism

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti Council of Elders has expressed its sadness over the killing of two undergraduates of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti during a protest on Tuesday.

The Council called on the police to be more professional while discharging their duties and handling a sensitive crisis situation, to avert bloodshed.

Two FUOYE’s students were on Tuesday shot during a violent protest in Oye Ekiti, where the convoy of the Ekiti’s First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, was attacked.

A statement signed by the Council’s Chairman, Prof Joseph Oluwasanmi in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, commiserated with the state government and families of those who lost their lives during the protest.

“The council is grateful to God for sparing the life of the First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, officials and journalists on her entourage during the crisis.

“We call on the students and youths generally to eschew violence in all ramifications in expressing their grievances.

“Also, there was the need for the Nigerian Police to be more professional in handling issues of this nature”, the council stated.

In view of the open politicisation of the crisis, the council strongly warned politicians against exploiting situations that are mournful and detrimental to the wellbeing of the populace as a political tool.