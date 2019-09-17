Fulani group welcomes NLTP, calls on Afenifere, PANDEF,  others to give support

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A Fulani group under the aegis of Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association of Nigeria, JAFUYAN, has commended the efforts of the federal government to end the incessant herders/farmers conflicts through the National Livestock Transformation Programme, NLTP saying the criticism of the programme are done by some Nigerians who do not want peace in the country.

The group particularly targeted the Pan-Yoruba and Niger-Delta Socio-Cultural Group, AFENIFERE and the PANDEF stressing rather than criticize the programme, the groups should cooperate with the federal government to proffer solutions to the myriads of problems facing the country.

The group in a statement issued by its National President, Saidu Maikano stated, “On behalf of the Fulani Youths Association and the entire Fulani Communities in the country, I am hereby forwarding our concern over the criticism made by Pan Yoruba Socio Cultural Group, AFENIFERE and PAN-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF over the recent establishment and launching of National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) done by Federal and State Governments in the country.

“We call on the government on a strong voice to disagree with their baseless decisions because they do not want peace to reign in the country especially between farmers and herders. Government brought this programme, NLTP in order to bring end to the lingering crises between farmers and herdsmen and also to modernize and boost the livestock industry to a higher yield, but to our greatest surprise the anti-peace group are rejecting the programme.

“We condemn their decision on a strong voice, enough is enough. They are not helping matters to settle the crises of this country. We therefore, welcome this programme (NLTP) by federal government and ask that they go ahead to implement it, as this programme will focus on modernizing livestock production through modern dairy and meat processing industry; also the programme would provide mechanism for peaceful co-existence and reconciliation between farmers and herders.”

Vanguard