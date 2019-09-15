Breaking News
Translate

FUK moves to introduce anti-plagiarism software ―VC

On 5:38 pmIn Education, Newsby

The Federal University Kashere, Gombe State, has resolved to introduce the use of anti-plagiarism software in assessing academic publications and dissertation of students.

Professor Alhassan Gani, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mrs Janet Ezekiel, Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Gombe on Sunday.

According to him, the software will help to address plagiarism in the institution.

“The use of the anti-plagiarism software became necessary to maintain the academic standard and encouraging self-esteem in accordance with the university’s mission of excellence in teaching and research.

“The recent Campus Wide Seminar will also help in addressing some problems that reduce the quality of publications, which usually must pass through scrutiny and set standards that require critical thinking and reflections,” the vice chancellor said.

Vanguard.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.