FSTC N50,000 saga: No student will be sent home because of non-payment – PTA

… Amount, a donation, not compulsion

By Adesina Wahab & Elizabeth Uwandu

The Federal Science and Technology College, FSTC, Parents Teachers Association, PTA chairman, Mr Olisa Anene has stated that no student would be sent home on account of not paying the N50,000 donation for the building of a new hostel.

Mr Anene in company of some members of PTA at a press briefing on Thursday, stated that the alleged N50, 000 some parents have complained was being imposed on them was a willing donation made by the parents.

Recall that Vanguard had exclusively reported that the above body mandated that parents should pay N50, 000 for each child, failure to do so would amount to refusing the students entrance to the school for the new academic session.

According to Anene, the N50,000 was the minimum levy approved the association to build a hostel that would contain over 1000 students.

His words, ” Never did we say any child would be sent out if his or her parents don’t pay the N50,000 donation for the school building.

“Mind you the money that they said was imposed on them was a collective decision by the PTA. And it is the minimum.

“However, we agreed that the amount should be spread across the three terms since parents hands are not equal.

” So, it is only few people that were not in attendance that are agitating. This is a project that we felt would address the challenge of space in the school. And we took the decision to the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja and they applauded us for the initiative. ” He explained.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Emma Onyenuche, chairman, building committee; noted those agitating were either misinformed or been manipulated because it was consensus agreement.

Blaming some parents inability to come for PTA meeting and for not reading the newsletter given to the students, for the controversy on the payment, Onyenuche said if the hostel was completed within the stipulated time, it would be beneficial to majority of the students.

On her part, th Principal, Mrs Ogochuku Ufoegbene reiterated that no student should be sent away because of a donation for the new hostel.

According to her, ” The move to build a new hostel was entirely the PTA. However, I told them that no student should be sent out because of nonpayment of the N50,000. ” She said.

Present at briefing included Dr Emma Onyenuche, chairman, Engr. Mike On I among others.

Vanguard