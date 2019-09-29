As governments around the world move to attain the United Nation’s goal of sustainable cities and communities, the Nigerian government has reinstated its determination to strategically collaborate with the organized private sector to deliver on efficient and safe motoring. It is estimated that these collaborations will reduce road accidents, injuries and death by 50% by 2020.

These assurances were given during the renewal of the partnership agreement between Guinness Nigeria Plc, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC). Speaking at the occasion, Corps Marshall, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Nigeria, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, restated the Corps’ commitment towards ensuring safer roads at all times, particularly with knowledge gained from the High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) training.

“We are very committed to improving road safety in Nigeria all year round. Our officers are very excited at the training opportunities provided by this partnership. Renewing this partnership with Diageo and UNITAR is a step in the right direction and we are providing necessary measures, structures and policies to ensure that the partnership achieves its set objectives” Boboye said.

In his remark, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Baker Magunda, applauded the efforts of the federal government and the FRSC promising that Guinness Nigeria will not relent in its effort at providing viable opportunities for engagement with relevant stakeholders to drive home the message of safety on our roads and reducing the number of road traffic injuries and fatalities related to drinking and driving.

“Guinness Nigeria is proud of the partnership with UNITAR and FRSC. We have made some progress with regards to improving road safety in Nigeria. However, we are still intensifying motoring literacy to achieve the goal of sustainable cities and communities. Part of our intervention and commitment in support of the efforts of the government include providing education on the misuse and responsible consumption of alcohol while we also advocate for effective policies, programmes and partnerships with relevant stakeholders in this regard. This intervention also cuts across other countries and in Nigeria we are steadily working on this in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Commenting on the partnership, the Lead, Road Safety Global Initiative at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Ms. Estrella Merlos, commended the vision of both Guinness Nigeria and theFRSC, which aptly aligns with the 2030 projection of the United Nations on sustainable cities and communities to save lives.

The two-day HVEworkshop involved practical checkpoint exercises and use of breathalyzers. The participants also discussed solutions and shared best practices on road safety legislation and regulation, road and transport infrastructure, as well as pedestrian responsibility and leadership. Guinness Nigeria also donated two additional breathalyzers to the FRSC.

Diageo, known in Nigeria as Guinness Nigeria Plc, and UNITAR have partnered to deliver the HVE programme to five cities over three years and practical training’s and learning events have also taken place in South Africa, Mexico and Dominican Republic.

Vanguard