FMoH to renew partnership with UI on health promotion

Federal Ministry of Health says it will renew its partnership with the University of Ibadan (UI) on health promotion toward better healthcare delivery.

Mrs. Ladi Bako-Aiyebusi, the Head of Health Promotion Department of the ministry, disclosed this during the Third Quarter National Health Promotion Forum (NHPF) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said that the partnership between the ministry and HP and E Department of the university had expired, adding, however, that a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would soon be formalised and the relationship would continue.

Prof. Oladimeji Oladipo, the Head of Department of Health Promotion in UI said that the university and the ministry were also into partnership on capacity building for the department.

He said that when the MoU was sealed by the parties; (ministry and UI) more staff from the ministry who were not schooled on core health promotion issues would be trained.

He added that “staff of the department would have their masters in public health because we saw a deficit in implementing health promotion issues.

“The challenge is that when you are not well trained on something, you cannot provide quality service on it. Therefore, we want health promotion services we can all be proud of.”

He noted that the first National Health Promotion Policy was written in the department on request by the ministry and the World Health Organisation.

“We observed that the Health Promotion Division of the ministry needs to improve on research, creating impact community level and increase presence at the international level.

“The division must also use its contacts to get more funding and support from partners whom the university knows.”

The don restated the commitment of the university to support core health promotion activities of the ministry and in policy regulation.

NAN recalls that the Third Quarter National Health Promotion Forum meeting is aimed at developing a new National Strategic Plan for Health Promotion.

Adebimpe Adebiyi, Director of Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, said that the meeting would ensure effective implementation of the revised National Health Promotion Policy in the country.

Participants from Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and development partners are attending the two-day meeting, which opened on Sept. 25 to Sept. 26 in Abuja.

