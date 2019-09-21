FMC establishes oxygen plant in Nasarawa after 18 years

This is even as the state government has donated 28.8 hectares of land for development as permanent site for the medical centre in the state.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Centre, Dr Yahaya Baba Adamu, disclosed this in Keffi when he received in audience some Journalists who were on familiarity and accessment visit to the medical centre in Keffi Tuesday.

Dr Adamu said the establishment of the plant became necessary to reduce the hardship faced by the patients with critical health challenges and required oxygen.

Adamu who announced a donation of 28.8 hectares of land by state government for the building of the permanent site for effective healthcare servics, said the former governor, Sen Tanko Al-Makura graciouly approved their reguest and gave the centre 23.8 hectares of land in Keffi for the building of the hospital permanent site”.

The medical director also denounced the misconceptions that the management of the centre increased delivery charges from N30,000 to N60,000 stating that rather such charges have been slashed to N5, 000.

“We did not increased any charges as being speculated by the public, we urge the public to disregard such reports in its entirety,” he said.

Adamu also identitied inadequate budgetary provision, staff accommodation, limited operation rooms among others as some of the challenges facing the centre.

He appreciated the Federal Government for its prompt attention to the centre while calling for more funding in that direction.

The medical director restated his commitment to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of patients and staff at large.

While appreciating the journalists for the visit, the CMD seeked for effective synergy with the medical centre for the overall development of the country.

Adamu also urged the media to always ensure accurate and balanced reportage in order not to mislead the public on the happenings of the centre while describing journalists as mirror of the society.

“There is no way that we will work effectively and successfully without carrying you along. We will remain friendly and maintain that relationship with the media.

Earlier, the leader of the fact finding journalists, Mr Ibrahim Hamza, said that the visit was to familarise the media with the new CMD and to seek for the centre’s synergy.

He also assured of their readiness to give the centre accurate and balanced reportage at all the time

Vanguard