ABUJA- THE Presidency on Sunday debunked the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari abandoned his Daura kinsmen, Katsina State that were hit by massive floods last week to their fate without any show of compassion.

The Presidency said that succour came the way of the flood victims less than 48 hours the incident happened as ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement in Abuja said that despite the trailer loads of materials already sent to the community, there was assurance of additional assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

Shehu in the statement said, “Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

” Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials.

“NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched.”

