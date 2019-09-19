At least 2,667 houses, farmlands, roads, and bridges have been destroyed by flooding in 17 local government areas in Niger State

.The Director-General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Inga, disclosed this in Minna on Thursday.

He said most of the buildings, roads, and bridges were completely washed away by flooding across the affected communities.

Inga said poultries, culverts, primary schools, clinics, fish ponds, and health facilities were also affected.

He said the incidents occurred between August and September, adding that the agency was still receiving more reports on the flood incidents.

The NSEMA chief said some of the affected local government areas were Rafi, Gurara, Paikoro, Suleja, Agaie, Katcha, Kontagora, Gbako and Shiroro.

Others affected areas were Bosso, Chanchaga, Mashegu, Edati, Lavun, Lapai and Mokwa.

Inga said report on the incident had been submitted to the governor so as to provide palliative support to the affected persons (NAN).

