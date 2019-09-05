FIRS contributes 60% of funds to Federation Account in 3 months — RMAFC

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Chief Elias Mbam, has commended the efforts of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, towards revenue generation, stating that the agency contributed 59.7 per cent revenues to Federation Account in the last three months.

Mbam made the disclosure, yesterday, when he led a team of RMAFC commissioners and other management members on a visit to FIRS headquarters in Abuja.

Hw said: “I want to observe with pleasure that in the last three months, the FIRS has been the major contributor to the Federation Account. The average contribution from the FIRS in the last three months is about 59.7 percent. In other words, more than half of the revenue shared to the three tiers of government comes from the FIRS. So, I thank you for that effort.”

The RMAFC boss said the visit was to ensure that RMAFC commissioners and members of management understand the revenue landscape and familiarise themselves with major stakeholders of the Commission.

“We are here to familiarise ourselves with your activities, to know areas of collaboration, your challenges, which we will also help to pass to the Federal Government. We also want to know where we can be of help. We are all working for the same government and our work is collaborative,” he added.

On his part, FIRS Chairman, Mr. Tunde Fowler, stated that FIRS would continue do its best to generate revenue to fund the three tiers of government.

He said: “We have always told ourselves that the job we do is for the love of the country. We will continue to deliver quality services in tax administration in Nigeria.

“We are deploying technologies to make it easy for taxpayers to pay their taxes conveniently, even from the comfort of their homes or offices, download tax receipts and do other transaction with FIRS without visiting the tax office.

“We know the need for increased revenues to the government and we will continue do our best to fund the three tiers of government”, Fowler said.

While presenting a book on President Muhammadu Buhari entitled: Taxpayers are King to Mbam, Fowler said FIRS adopted the book to underscore the selfless service of President Buhari to Nigeria.

Vanguard