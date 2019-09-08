FIBA WORLD CUP: D’Tigers book Tokyo 2020 Olympics spot

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have booked a slot to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after beating hosts China 83-76 to confirm their place as the best-ranked teams in Africa on Sunday at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

This will be Nigeria’s third consecutive Olympics appearance after they made their debut at the London 2012 Olympics before returning to the big stage at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as the reigning African champions and finishing 11th.

The Alex Nwora-led side lost the first quarter by 21-19 points but bounced back in the final three quarters, with 10-16, 20-25 and 22-26 points.

Josh Okogie emerged Nigeria’s top performer with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Nigeria had earlier in the tournament recorded losses to Russia and Argentina in their opening group games.

