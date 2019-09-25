FG will fix major roads to ease fuel distribution — Fashola

Chris Ochayi & Marvelous Anthony – Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would fix major roads leading to fuel depots throughout the country.

Fashola stated this in Abuja while responding to a request by the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), adding that the current administration has earmarked several critical roads for construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation across the country

The NNPC has earlier requested for urgent intervention by the ministry on some roads leading to fuel depots without which the distribution of petroleum products during the festive months could be seriously hampered.

The minister, however, said that arrangements were already in place to fix such roads and several others whose conditions had deteriorated due to heavy rainfalls.

According to him, such selected roads include Suleja-Bida-Lapai-Lambata; Oyo–Ogbomosho-Ilorin;Jebba- Mokwa-Tegina;Benin-Sapele- Warri;Benin-Auchi-Okenne; Enugu-Onitsha – Awka-Amansea and Odukpani-Itu Roads.

On the state of the listed roads, the minister said the Suleja-Lambata-Minna Road was in a fairly good condition adding that the failed portions were slated for emergency repairs during the ember month’s programme while work is ongoing on the Bida-Lapai-Lambata Roads where the contractor handling the project has already stabilized a substantial part of the road.

The Bida–Minna Road, he explained, is a Niger State Government Road and is in a fairly good condition, while the Suleja –Lambata –Minna Road; is a Federal Government road under SUKUK funding.

He said his ministry had commenced discussions with the contractors handling the various road projects for the commencement of repair and rehabilitation works as soon as the rains subside.

He said the Engineering Corps of the Nigerian Army has been given the approval to repair the bad portions of the Bokani-Makera-Tegina-Birnin Gwari Road in Niger and Kaduna States, which is currently under procurement, due to the security situation in that axis.

Vanguard News