Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika today disclosed that transaction advisers for the establishment of the country’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, have submitted their findings to the federal government for requisite action.

Sirika, who disclosed this in his office in Abuja on Thursday while playing host to executive officers of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, also said plans for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport are on track, stating that provision was made for same in the 2019 budget.

He said, “Regarding the second runway (for Abuja airport) and the national carrier, it is becoming practically the major questions that everyone asks me whenever they see me. Every Nigerian is asking for the national carrier and every professional is asking for the second runway.

“Well, to tell you, the second runway project is in the budget and it will be procured by God’s grace. The national carrier is in the pipeline and in the next one hour, I will be meeting with the transaction advisers. They are in town and they have concluded their baseline studies and we are moving to the next stage. So that is also on course.”

He also called on airline operators to improve their communications systems in order to function effectively with the gadgets being installed at airports across the nation.

He continued: “On the issue of communication, I want to say that what we have in the country is being improved upon and not only that, it is being improved and very soon, all of that will be history. A lot has been approved to improve the communications and radar capability of our country’s air space.

“And I’m sure that we have improved on our performance-based navigation system. However, I will just say that airlines need to up their equipment and personnel. There’s no point you put a CAT-3 system and their equipment can’t function with it or when the airlines’ pilots are not trained for it.” Sirika said.

In another meeting with Airline Operators of Nigeria, Sirika described the aviation sector as the fastest growing sector in the country.

Sirika said, “From the figures released by the Ministry of Finance yesterday (Wednesday), I want to tell you that aviation is the second-fastest-growing industry in the country. In the last quarter, we were next to Water and Sanitation, which grew by about 15 per cent or so, and aviation grew by 12.1 per cent.

“This shows that we are doing very well. We have also improved on passenger traffic. When we came we were doing a little over 14 million, that’s about three years ago, today we are doing 18 million and that’s tremendous growth.” Sirika stated

